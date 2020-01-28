BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — There are two possible cases of the coronavirus under investigation, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Two students at Miami University in southern Ohio were tested for the virus. The CDC hopes to have results back by the end of the week.

According to health officials in Butler County, both people who were tested recently traveled and returned from China. Both possible cases are not severely ill and currently in isolation to keep the illness from spreading.

The immediate health risk to the Miami University campus community is low, according to the Butler County General Health District.

