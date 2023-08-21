Norton Healthcare moves to take full ownership of two southern Indiana hospitals

Norton Healthcare said it plans to expand specialty services in these locations.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is looking to expand and plans to add two southern Indiana hospitals to its system.

Clark Memorial Health in Jeffersonville and Scott Memorial Health in Scottsburg will fully join Norton Healthcare in the next few weeks, according to officials.

Norton and Lifepoint Health have jointly owned and operated both hospitals, but just recently signed an agreement transitioning full ownership of both to Norton.

Norton Healthcare said it plans to expand specialty services in these locations. Norton also plans to make "investments in workforce development and professional growth for employees."

Patients will continue to access the hospitals in the same ways they do now and can continue to see their regular physicians.

This story may be updated as more information becomes available.

