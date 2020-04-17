LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Long-term care facilities across the country have been hit especially hard by the coronavirus which has proven to be deadlier in patients which are elderly or have preexisting health conditions.

Mayor Fischer announced a new initiative by Norton Healthcare to support long-term care facilities in Louisville as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the area.

The Norton Healthcare COVID-19 Post-Acute Call Center will be a centralized call center which will work efficiently with Jefferson County’s approximately 72 long-term care facilities. The center will help with infection prevention, PPE, employee health and process implementation. They will provide support via phone calls, video teleconferences and on-site visits when warranted.

“This is something representatives of the long-term care facilities now have is an immediate connection to health care professionals who can provide them guidance and advice when they most need it,” Mayor Fischer said.

