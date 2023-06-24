Norton Healthcare looking to bridge healthcare gap in Hispanic community

Saturday, it hosted a Hispanic/Latino Health Fair, offering free screenings for high blood pressure, vision problems and obesity.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Norton Healthcare is looking to bridge healthcare gaps within the Hispanic community.



Saturday, it hosted a Hispanic/Latino Health Fair, offering free screenings for high blood pressure, vision problems and obesity.

One doctor told WHAS11 News, given the Hispanic community's predisposition to certain health problems, broadening accessibility is crucial.

"Well, the Spanish community is at a higher risk than other communities and other ethnic groups at having high blood pressure, having diabetes, having obesity, having mental health problems," Dr. Maria Nota said.

She said offering free services like this also allows them to at least get screened.

"So in that way, you know your health and you know where to go if you have any problems," Nota said.

If you missed Saturday's event, Norton Healthcare says you can schedule online for an appointment.

It also has several offices that offer bilingual providers.

