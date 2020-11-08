'The freedom it gives you is amazing' | Driving program offers second chance at independence

The Norton Driving Assessment Program helps people with conditions like multiple sclerosis and dementia learn how to drive again.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At 67 years old, Mike Donahue is mastering Driver's Education all over again.

He's one of the first patients to get behind the wheel with the Norton Driving Assessment Program. It just launched about two months ago, giving people with debilitating health issues a second chance at driving.

"This is something I never thought I’d be doing," Donahue said.

He's a pastor in Sellersburg, a chaplain for the Clarksville Fire Department and struggles with Multiple Sclerosis (MS).

"When this kicks in, it’s a kick in the teeth," he said.

In January, the disease began progressing, causing Donahue’s reaction time to slow in his legs and feet, making it almost impossible to drive. That’s when his occupational therapist, Keegan Humphrey, with Norton Neurosciences and Spine Rehab introduced him to the new program.

"A lot of people don’t even realize this service is around," Humphrey said.

The goal is to help a variety of patients return to safe, independent driving.

"Parkinson’s, MS, strokes, brain tumors. There’s a lot of neurological deficits. Even ortho. If someone has a rotator cuff or arthritis and are having trouble with steering, we work with them as well. And your vision clients," Humphrey said.

Together, they use a training car modified to meet Donahue's needs with spinner knobs, hand controls and left foot accelerators.

"Originally, it’s hard to get started. Your brain thinks different. You push for break and pull for accelerator," Donahue said.

It's his last session with Humphrey, who says he's conquered the road like a pro.

"It’s so simplistic. If somebody needs to do this, I highly recommend it. It really is the easiest thing there is," Donahue said. "The freedom it gives you is amazing."

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

MORE ON WHAS11:

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.