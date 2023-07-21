Norton Children's opens only dedicated pediatric office in underserved Louisville neighborhood

“Having access to proper health care is a foundation on which dreams and communities are built."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Louisville's most underserved communities is getting a pediatrician office -- the only dedicated pediatric office in the area.

Norton Children's Medical Group - Russell, located in west Louisville, had its grand opening on Friday.

The 2,200-square-foot facility will offer primary and specialty care to about 4,000 kids a year. There's also an on-site pharmacy available to patients and families, according to a Norton Children's news release.

“Having access to proper health care is a foundation on which dreams and communities are built,” Russell F. Cox, president & CEO, Norton Healthcare, said.“ Norton Healthcare is committed to bringing quality care to families in West Louisville. We believe this office is a great step toward providing health equity for generations to come.”

Last year, Norton Healthcare conducted a citywide survey to identify gaps in health care throughout the community. According to the survey, one of the biggest concerns in west Louisville is access to children’s health care.

“We heard your voice. And we heard that you need more primary care options for kids in this community,” Kimberly Williams, APRN, nurse practitioner with Norton Children’s Medical Group – Russell, said. “It’s so important for us to be in this community because we want to make sure that if your son or daughter is sick or needs primary care, you have the opportunity to get that care close to home.”

Another response from the survey called for access to mental health services. Being located in the Seven Counties Services building allows the two organizations to work together to address mental health needs in the community, officials say.

Appointments for Norton Children’s Medical Group – Russell are now available just in time for back-to-school wellness checkups and sports physicals. Schedule here.

