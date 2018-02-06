LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Summer is here and Norton Children’s Hospital is reminding everyone it’s also the biggest time for bicycle accidents.

Norton says they’ve treated hundreds of children for bike-related injuries – everything from broken bones to head trauma.

They say wearing a helmet can keep kids safe so they gave out 100 helmets at Saturday’s Louisville Bats game.

Officials say if kids are wearing a correctly fitted and attached helmet, they can reduce chances of a head injury by 88 percent.

The helmets are courtesy of a donation from Graven & Associates.

Norton Children’s experts were also on hand to properly fit the helmets.

