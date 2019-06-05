LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The statistics surrounding infant deaths here in Kentucky is startling, but Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky says this video hopes to prevent that.

"Congratulations on the birth of your baby," the video begins. New parents will see the video in birthing center's around the state.

Jill Seyfred, Executive Director of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, said it's not mandated,"But we do have their cooperation of the Kentucky Hospital Association to show it in all 46 of their hospitals."

Safe sleeping practices and pediatric abusive head trauma are the two topics the video touches on.

"It boils down to about four children per hour are reported as victims in our state," Seyfred said.

A number they believe awareness and education can help combat.

"Kentucky needs to make that change to better the lives of these kids, it's our duty," mother Liz Renner said.

Renner and her son, Colton are featured in the video. Colton was hospitalized as an infant for abusive head trauma after being watched by a trusted caregiver. He is now developmentally delayed.

"It was a nightmare to live through it, but let's take this horrible situation and make something good out of it," Renner said.

This unveiling comes the same day Anthony Wayne Trice pleaded not guilty to a murder charge for hitting his infant son in the head after losing a video game. The baby later died at the hospital. During the arraignment, Trice's bail was set at $1 million.

Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes was at the unveiling, "Every Kentucky kid that is out there, we have a responsibility to each of them to make sure that they are protected and in a safe environment."

There are more than 100 hospitals with birthing centers in Kentucky, they'd like to play the video in everyone. The hope is to prevent the death of thousands of babies in Kentucky.

The video will be in hospitals soon to correlate with mothers day.

MORE CONTENT:

Kentucky, Indiana have highest child abuse rates in US

Local group hopes to lower Louisville's child abuse rate

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.