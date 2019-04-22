LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They're calling it a national epidemic involving youth and now a local non profit is taking action.

The Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky conducted teen-focus groups in five counties around the state. What they found was alarming.

'I just didn't know,' is the tagline for the Foundation for Kentucky Health's new peer to peer campaign to educate teens about what's really in e-cigarettes.

Teens are targeting other teens through Instagram, their own YouTube channel, and PSA's .

"And then my friend came up and she said, you do realize that's nicotine, right? And I said, 'oh, I didn't know that." Johnson Middle Schooler Alivia Hockworth said when she found out they contained tobacco, she decided to try and educate her friends.

"Everyone's doing it, it's so bad," she says. This isn't without backlash, "I've been harassed."

Alivia says her priority is her friend's health, especially with the number of teens using tobacco products rising.

"The nicotine in just one device equals two packs of cigarettes. It can be as addictive as tobacco products," says Terry Brooks, with Kentucky Youth Advocates. He goes on to say these devices are advertised to young people.

Alivia, "My friends are all getting sick and I really don't want them having health complications from doing this without realizing the consequences.

The campaign hoping to give teens the chance to educate each other.

Just this year Kentucky passed the tobacco-free schools bill and last week Senate Majority Leader, Mitch McConnel, proposed raising the minimum wage for buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

