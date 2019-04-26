LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville is teaming up with other Kentucky organizations to tackle the rise of Hepatitis C in the state. They are doing it through a five-year, multi-million-dollar program called HepConnect.

The CDC says there are about 43 thousand Kentuckians living with Hepatitis C. The virus is an infection of the liver and can cause serious liver damage.

Because hep C is often spread by sharing needles, health officials say the opioid crisis is to blame for the recent spike. The initiative is aimed at addressing that sharp increase and stigma.

“We really have three basic goals. To facilitate screening and diagnosis and linkage to care for hepatitis C, really promote harm reduction and education, and then really support the healthcare infrastructure to deal with the disproportionate impact of hepatitis C and IV drug use here in Kentucky,” Derek Spencer, Exec. Director, Government Affairs Gilead Sciences, said.

Hep Connect isn't just focused in Kentucky. It will also help people in Indiana, North Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

For more information about HepConnect, click here.