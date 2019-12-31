LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you’ve been putting off getting your flu shot, you may want to consider getting that done sooner rather than later. According to Norton Healthcare, flu cases have recently more than doubled in Louisville and surrounding areas.

In a release published on Dec. 26, Norton said 1,340 flu cases were confirmed by laboratory testing in the previous week. It was the first time this season that confirmed weekly flu cases exceeded 1,000. Over 1,600 cases were diagnosed without seeking laboratory confirmation by local providers in the 15-county area.

Officials with Norton said the rate of flu diagnoses has been highest in western Louisville and the Fairdale and Hillview areas this season. You can view a heatmap of diagnosed flu cases in the Louisville area on the Norton Healthcare website.

The flu is currently considered "widespread" in Kentucky, according to the CDC. Kentucky is one of 25 states experiencing high levels of flu activity.

CDC

There is still time to get a flu shot. While it takes about two weeks for the shot to protect you from the virus, but it can still lessen the severity of symptoms if you get the flu.

There are other precautions you can take to protect you from the flu. Norton Healthcare lists the following suggestions on their website:

Avoid being face to face with a sick person. If possible, spend as little time as possible in close contact with them.

When holding sick children, place their chin on your shoulder so they won’t cough in your face.

Wash your hands often, as soon as you’ve had contact with a sick person and after handling their tissues or laundry.

I soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitzer.

