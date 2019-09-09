JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A new Heart Valve Clinic at Clark Memorial Health is giving heart patients in Southern Indiana better access to medical care.

Dr. Faraaz Rahman, a cardiologist who heads the clinic, says it's about preserving that doctor-patient relationship, which seems to be fading with modern medicine. He says inconsistency with doctors can create a lot of confusion and stress on a patient.

"It's really nice to see a familiar face throughout every phase of their care. So, with our new Heart Valve Clinic, the same small group of people can be a part of the patient's care every step of the way," Dr. Rahman said.

Dr. Rahman's team partners with Norton Healthcare in Louisville for these procedures, but the rest of those doctor visits are now at Clark Memorial Health.

"For some patients, it's receiving reassurance that everything's fine. Some patients require medications and monitoring from months to years. Some require further testing such as echocardiogram, CT scans or other imaging, including heart catheterization," Dr. Rahman said.

The clinic makes it more convenient and centralized for people like Charlestown resident Franklin Isaac. He recently had a minimally invasive heart valve replacement after a decade of heart issues.

"I was at peace. I wasn't worried about my doctor. I knew what he was doing," Isaac said.

Even better, the doctor you see at your first visit is the same you'll see in the operating room -- and years later for those follow-ups.

"It's going to provide better quality care and better patient satisfaction," Dr. Rahman said.

