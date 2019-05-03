NEW ALBANY, Ind. — As a parent, you just want to have all the answers for your child. Anybody with kids knows that's a tall order, but a life-threatening condition makes that impossible. That's the reality for a New Albany family right now. Their 21-month old daughter, Kinsley, has an incredibly rare disorder that makes every day a dangerous one.

Kinsley's life started out picture perfect



"Everything was normal. I had her at 39 weeks,” Kinsley’s mother Amy Beavers said. "It wasn't until she was three months old that she started having problems. She would grunt while she was breathing, breathe real fast. They said that it was rhinovirus, which is like the common cold. She had a UTI and spinal meningitis.”



They spent the next 10 months in and out of the hospital.



"It was home for a good long time,” Kinsley’s father Michael Stephens said.



"There were times when she wouldn't wake up all day long,” Beavers said.



Blood tests revealed Kinsley's diagnosis.



"ICF Syndrome- it's Immunodeficiency, Centromere instability and Facial anomalies syndrome,” Stephens said.



It's extremely rare with only 50 known cases in the world.



"A big reason why there's only been 50 cases is because most children don't live long enough to be diagnosed with it,” Stephens said.



Basically, her body doesn't produce certain cells that help fight infection, making weekly infusions a necessity.



"It takes about a thousand pints of blood to make one gram of the IGG that she needs to save her life every week, and she gets five grams a week,” Stephens said.



The 21-month-old needs a bone marrow transplant and has multiple matches. It's not a cure-all, but it will make for a much better quality of life. Without it, her life expectancy is 15 to 25 years. With it, she'll have the chance to live a long, healthy life.

"The common cold won't kill her, or the flu,” Beavers said.



The surgery still comes with its risks, but the hopeful reward is well worth it.



"It's not fair to her that she got cut this hand, so we've got to do what we can,” Stephens said. "Every footstep she takes, every little milestone is just an enormous thing for her.”

"She's a fighter, she really is,” Beavers said.



Kinsley will go to Cincinnati for her transplant and treatment this summer. Her family will actually have to live in the area for six months to a year after her surgery and needs help to make that possible. Click here to donate to Kinsley's GoFundMe.

►Contact reporter Sara Wagner at swagner@WHAS11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Sara) and Facebook.