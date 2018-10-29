LOUISVILLE, KY – Flu season is upon us. The CDC expects cases to begin ramping up as winter gets closer, which is why it joins a chorus of doctors recommending everyone get the vaccine who can. Statistics from the CDC, though, show that less than half of Americans end up doing so each year. In Kentucky and Indiana, the rates are often even lower than the national average.

Dr. Ruth Carrico, a professor of infectious diseases at the University of Louisville, said she hears the same objections to the flu vaccine over and over again; so, she sat down with WHAS11 to take on a few of the most common myths.

Myth 1: “I don’t get sick”

Maybe you’re thinking, “I don’t get sick; ergo, I don’t need the flu shot.”

Still, keep in mind: you’re not invincible. No one is. Past luck doesn’t mean you won’t catch the flu this year. And even if it did, consider this: you are like an elephant. See, elephants live in herds—and so do humans, in a sense. Your family, friends, and coworkers all make up your “herd,” and doctors describe humans having what they call “herd immunity.” Any one member of the herd can become a carrier for a virus and transfer it to the other members. The best way to keep your immune system up—and, by extension, the herd’s immune system up—is to get vaccinated.

“When you protect yourself against influenza with vaccination, you protect not only yourself but you protect others around you,” Dr. Carrico said. “The bad thing about the diseases is they attack the most vulnerable. So, it is going to be the children. It’s going to be your child, or my grandchild, or somebody that is impacted that doesn’t have to become sick and doesn’t have to die.”

Myth 2: The Flu Shot Isn’t Effective

Many people debate just how effective the flu vaccine actually is, and it’s not totally unreasonable to have this doubt—especially after a flu season like we saw in 2017-2018, when the vaccine developed protected against different strains of influenza from the ones that ended up being widespread. The CDC itself reports that flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40%-60%. One can be forgiven for finding these numbers underwhelming at first glance.

However, even in years when the vaccine is less effective, and the strains picked by vaccine developers are not the ones that spread, getting the shot still offers benefits. Numbers from the CDC show that even if you end up getting the flu, it’s likely to be less severe if you’ve been vaccinated. A 2017 study shows that hospital visits, ICU stays, and deaths from flu are less likely among those who get the shot.

“Even if there isn’t an exact match, if the match is off, I know that if you’re vaccinated, you’re less likely to become seriously ill,” Dr. Carrico explained. “You’re less likely to become hospitalized, and you’re less likely to die of flu… [E]very year we have thousands of people who will die of influenza, a vaccine-preventable disease. We can’t allow that to happen in our community.”

Myth 3: You Can Get the Flu from the Flu Shot

This one is a myth that won’t die. It’s absolutely not true. In fact, it’s literally impossible for the flu vaccine to give you the flu. The flu virus found in the vaccine has been inactivated—in other words, it’s been “killed”—and therefore cannot cause you to contract influenza.

However, some will still experience flu-like symptoms a couple days after getting vaccinated. They’re not imagining things. Turns out, there’s a perfectly good explanation for this. These symptoms are, in fact, signs that the vaccine is doing its job.

“As we are given that injection, we’re trying to let our body know that ‘Hey, you’ve just come in contact with something you usually don’t see,” Dr. Carrico explained. “Our body starts to produce antibodies, and that process of producing antibodies ends up with some symptoms that we may equate as being ill. So, for example, we may have a low-grade fever. We may have body aches or we may lose our appetite or just not feel like ourselves. That is often times our body’s response to the vaccine. And that’s a positive thing. That’s letting us know that its’ doing exactly what its supposed to do and it’s working, so we should be thinking ‘touchdown’ when this happens.”

