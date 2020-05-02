Three Kentucky school districts cancelled classes for the rest of the week because too many people are sick.

Wednesday, Marion County joined Washington and Taylor County schools.

The flu and other illnesses have been prevalent in these counties recently.

“There’s definitely been a rise in cases, especially locally over the last couple of weeks,” Ashley Spalding, a nurse practitioner in Washington County said.

All four Washington County schools closed for three days to stop illness from spreading.

Spalding says her office has been full of patients recently.

“We’re trying to work in any sick visit that we can,” Spalding said.

It’s not just schools that have cancelled classes, the Washington County Public Library has cancelled programming for the week in an effort to keep sick kids home.

While kids are at home, people are disinfecting surfaces in the school to prepare for a healthy return to classes next week.

If you are sick with symptoms of the flu or other illnesses, Spalding recommends getting professional help so you can return to your routine quicker.

“That’s why we’re here,” said Spalding. “To see people and to get the on the right track and figure out if they need to be in school or at work.”

