FRANKFORT, Ky. — The CDC is now investigating the 65 cases of E. coli in Kentucky along with 91 cases in nine other states.

According to the CDC, preliminary epidemiological information suggested that ground beef is the source of this outbreak and the majority of those who have gotten sick reported eating ground beef. While some said they got ground beef from grocery stores, others said they had it at a restaurant.

Symptoms of E. coli O103 illness typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea, and people generally become sick two to five days after consuming contaminated food. Serious complications include kidney failure.

State officials said cases include both adults and children, and many of the infected live in central Kentucky. To prevent infections, officials said to:

Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water;

Thoroughly wash produce before eating;

Thoroughly cook meat;

Clean and sanitize food preparation areas;

Avoid swallowing lake or pool water;

Drink only pasteurized milk;

Frequently clean and sanitize restrooms, including door knobs and faucets; and

Report diarrheal illnesses to your physician.

If you believe you have experienced symptoms of illness that could be associated with this E. coli outbreak, please consult your health care provider or your local health department.

