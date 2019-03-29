FRANKFORT, Ky. — The CDC is now investigating the 46 cases of E. coli in Kentucky along with 24 cases in four other states.

Health officials believe some type of contaminated food caused the outbreak, but they are still working to pinpoint the specific food item. No deaths have been linked to the outbreak, but eight people have been hospitalized.

As of April 4, officials said the median age of cases was 18, meaning exactly 50 percent of cases were in people 18 or younger.

Symptoms of E. coli O103 illness typically include stomach cramps and diarrhea, including bloody diarrhea, and people generally become sick two to five days after consuming contaminated food. Serious complications include kidney failure.

State officials said cases include both adults and children, and many of the infected live in central Kentucky. To prevent infections, officials said to:

Wash hands frequently for at least 20 seconds with soap and warm water;

Thoroughly wash produce before eating;

Thoroughly cook meat;

Clean and sanitize food preparation areas;

Avoid swallowing lake or pool water;

Drink only pasteurized milk;

Frequently clean and sanitize restrooms, including door knobs and faucets; and

Report diarrheal illnesses to your physician.

If you believe you have experienced symptoms of illness that could be associated with this E. coli outbreak, please consult your health care provider or your local health department.

