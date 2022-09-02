Here's where Kentuckians can get their monkeypox vaccine, locations expand in Jefferson County

Norton Healthcare is hosting a mass event on Sept. 24 to offer 1st and 2nd doses of the monkeypox vaccine to individuals.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Despite an ongoing nationwide strain on the supply of the monkeypox vaccine, Louisville is expanding its vaccination efforts by adding locations for eligible high-risk individuals.

Norton Healthcare will be hosting a mass event on Sept. 24. to ensure those vaccinated on Aug. 27 can receive a 2nd dose, but they will also be offering 1st doses at this event.

Vaccines are being offered by appointment only to those who meet the eligibility criteria at the following locations:

Additionally, Norton is using telehealth visits to evaluate possible monkeypox cases.

For more information, visit the health care provider’s monkeypox vaccination page.

WHO IS ELIGIBLE?

The CDC is not currently encouraging mass vaccination for the general public, for all health care workers or for all sexually active people.

Here's how to check your eligibility:

People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox.

People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox.

People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox. People whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses, such as: Lab workers who perform testing for orthopoxviruses Lab workers who handle cultures or animals with orthopoxviruses Some designated health care or public health workers



WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

As of Aug. 31, there have been 19 confirmed cases in Jefferson County, according to Louisville Public Health officials.

The virus mainly spreads through skin-to-skin contact, but can also transmit through touching linens used by someone with monkeypox.

People with the virus may experience fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. Many develop zit-like bumps on many parts of the body, with some lesions being described as "exquisitely painful."

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.