Louisville health department confirms 3 cases of monkeypox

Those infected are isolating, according to Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Health officials have confirmed three cases of monkeypox in Jefferson County.

According to CDC data, Indiana also has six cases of monkeypox.

This is not cause for alarm though. The CDC said the risk to the general public is low, but the office wants to make people aware.

“In general, monkeypox is not a very deadly virus, with a survival rate of more than 99%. Symptoms are usually fairly mild for most people,” Dr. Jeff Howard, medical director, said.

Monkeypox can spread through close physical contact and even touching something that was touched by an infected person.

If you have any symptoms of fever, headache, and especially a rash that has blemishes or blisters, contact your doctor.

