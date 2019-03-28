Thousands of women have spent thousands of dollars to have the perfect eyebrow, resulting in an increased interest in microblading.

But one woman we spoke with has a cautionary tale for not only customers, but for those who want to learn the trade.

Brittany Glass wanted to learn the art of microblading eyebrows. So she paid more than $2,000 for a two-day, pop up class at a local hotel.

But Brittany didn't feel like she got her money's worth. There wasn't enough information packed into the two days and she didn't feel comfortable leaving the seminar thinking she was going to microblade.

She also allowed the instructor to do her eyebrows. Maybe it's just subjective, but Brittany wasn't happy.

"I didn't want a whole new eyebrow, just enhanced a little bit," she told us.

Now Brittany is paying permanent makeup artist Judaun Sunde to remove the excess pigment and fix them.

"We need regulation desperately to protect the public," Sunde says. "We need consistency in training to where people aren't just getting a two day blading class."

Microblading falls under Ohio's tatoo laws. The certificate Brittany received doesn't allow her to practice.

"You have to have a permanent make up license before you can microblade," Sunde adds.

Brittany took video of the instructor microblading a fellow student. To do this requires a time-limited body art permit from the Cuyahoga County Board of Health, who told us that no paperwork was filed by the instructor.

"I went there with dreams and goals and aspirations and they got crushed," Brittany says. "I paid all that money for what?"

I spoke with the microblading instructor who's from Columbus. She claims she was well aware of the permits required but insists there was no microblading done on any human beings in the class.

Brittany says the video proves otherwise. She is filing a formal complaint with the Board of Health who will have their legal counsel look into this case and it's possible criminal charges may follow.