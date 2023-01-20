Measles case confirmed in Kentucky, linked to recent outbreak

Currently, officials say, there are "no confirmed or suspected cases" in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There has been a measles case confirmed in Kentucky.

According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, at least one case of measles has been confirmed in Kentucky connected to the outbreak in Columbus, Ohio.

State officials say the outbreak in Columbus has infected 85 children there since October. Currently, officials say, there are "no confirmed or suspected cases" in Jefferson County.

Measles can be dangerous, especially for babies and young children. State officials say measles typically begins with:

High fever (may spike to more than 104°)

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes

According to Louisville Metro Health and Wellness, serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis. State officials say measles can be prevented with the two-dose MMR vaccine.

For more information about the MMR vaccine, please click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.