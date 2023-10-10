South Louisville hospital to get new 'Birthing Place' addition

For the first time in nearly 50 years, labor and delivery services will soon be available in this south Louisville hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time in nearly 50 years, mothers in south Louisville soon will be able to receive maternity services without having to travel outside their community.

UofL Health - Mary & Elizabeth Hospital is bringing labor and delivery services back to south Louisville with its newest addition, "The Birthing Place."

This $20 million project aims to provide healthcare to patients in underserved communities, according to a UofL Health news release.

“The last time a baby was born here, through a planned delivery, was 1974," Melisa Adkins, CEO of UofL Health – Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, said. "Now, more women will be able to deliver their newborns close to home and under exceptional care.”

The 21,000 square-foot maternity space will have eight Labor, Delivery, Recovery, Postpartum (LDRP) suites with a focus on both natural and traditional childbirth. Each room will also include a spa-inspired labor tub area and a private bathroom/shower room. The Birthing Center will include a C-Section suite, a well-baby Level 1 Nursery and a Labor Lounge providing a calming and soothing environment for laboring mothers.

Care at ‘The Birthing Place’ will be provided by both physicians and certified nurse midwives, along with licensed clinical social workers, health coaches, health educators and care navigators. The space designed reflects a home environment where families can be together.

