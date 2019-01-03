LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Friday in March is known as "Dress in Blue Day" in support of ending colon cancer.

Colon cancer is preventable with regular screening, yet in Kentucky over 2,600 cases of colon cancer are diagnosed each year. It is also the second leading cause of cancer deaths in men and women nationwide.

It is recommended that you begin getting screened at 45.

You can head over to the Jefferson Mall from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, March 1 and walk through a large replica of the human colon to learn about the importance of getting screened.

If you are wearing blue today, post a picture on social media using #DressinBlueDay.

For more information on screening and awareness, you can visit the Colorectal Cancer Awareness website.