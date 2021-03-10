Where you can get a mammogram for free in Kentucky

Mammograms save lives - they help doctors detect problems in breast tissue, often years before a patient has any physical symptoms.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Oct. 15 is National Mammography Day, a day dedicated to encouraging women to get a mammogram.

Mammograms save lives - they help doctors detect problems in breast tissue, often years before a patient has any physical symptoms. According to the Prevent Cancer Foundation, more than 268,000 women and 2,600 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

Early detection is vital in making sure someone has the best possible outcome and the screenings usually only take ten to fifteen minutes.

"You owe it to yourself, to your family, to your sisters, to your friends to get the girls checked out and make sure everything is okay," said Melissa Lorenz, the oncology nurse practitioner at Norton Cancer Institute.

It's recommended that women get a mammogram every year starting at age 40, but if you're at increased risk, you may want to get checked out sooner. It's also important to get your yearly physical with your doctor.

If you don't currently have a doctor, FreeMammograms.org has a list of places in Kentucky where you can get a mammogram for free.

James Graham Cancer Center

Louisville Metro Dept. of Public Health and Wellness

Park Duvalle Community Health Center

Bullitt County Health Department

Trimble County Health Center

Spencer County Health Center

Oldham County Health Department

