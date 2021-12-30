Major Indiana pharmacies to offer new COVID-19 antiviral medication, prescription only

Sam's Club and Walmart pharmacies will dispense Paxlovid and Molnupiravir through the U.S. Federal Retail Therapeutics Program starting Dec. 30.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two major pharmacies in Indiana are authorized to give COVID-19 antiviral medication out to the public if they have a doctor's note according to a recent press release.

According to the press release people picking up the medication have to use curbside pickup or the drive-thru window.

Use Walmart's store locator to find a pharmacy close to you that has the medication.

Kevin Host, senior vice president of pharmacy, said, “This offers customers the option to recover at home and helps reduce the burden on our hospitals and communities."

This comes a day after Gov. Holcomb had a press conference about COVID-19 in the state.

According to the press release both Paxlovid and Molnupiravir have been approved for emergency use only for as long as they are justified.

