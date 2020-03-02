MADISON, Ind. — In just a matter of weeks, the number of deaths from the coronavirus in China has overtaken the death toll from the SARS outbreak in the country in the early 2000s.

The virus has spread to the U.S., and so has the desire to help.

Susan Zhang is a manager at Hong Kong Kitchen in Madison. She moved to Indiana from China when she was 10.

She recently heard about the coronavirus hitting the country, and talked to her friends there about the effects.

“I heard [from] my friend who works in the hospital as a doctor [that] they’re already looking for face masks and all those precautions,” Zhang said.

In fact, Zhang says people are fighting over face masks so they can stay safe. So, she had an idea.

“You know, maybe I could grab some from the U.S. and then ship it to the guys,” said Zhang. “That might make it easier.”

She began collecting face masks and gloves to ship to China on her own. People coming in for a meal saw what she was doing, and wanted to help.

“I figured maybe people have their own resources that they could get some and help us out,” Zhang said.

Prevention is key in avoiding the virus. Zhang is hoping these shipments overseas will help her doctor friends, while they are helping other people.

If you’d like to donate materials or money to help those in China, you can drop them off at Hong Kong Kitchen at 102 East Main St, Madison, Indiana.

More from WHAS11:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.