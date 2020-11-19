Lung screenings can catch cancer early - are you eligible?

Kentucky ranks highest for the number of lung cancer cases and deaths in the country. Less than 12% of people who qualify for screenings get them.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Terri Rumpf doesn't smoke anymore. She quit in 2019 after 45 years, but she was worried that the damage was already done.

Lung cancer runs in her family and she knew the odds: About 19 out of every 20 cases of lung cancer are related to smoking.

Rumpf began lung screenings three years ago after her doctor told her she was eligible for them. It's a simple CT scan, taking just seconds to complete.

"I thought it was something I should take advantage of," she said.

And she's glad she did - while she showed no signs of cancer, recent scans found two separate tumors on her lungs.

Dr. Adam Lye with Norton Cancer Institute said patients have close to an 80% chance of catching cancer early with annual screenings.

"That's a stage where we can remove it or resect it surgically and, most of the time, you don't need anything else," he said. "No chemo. You're hopefully cured."

Most lung cancer patients aren't so lucky; they go without symptoms for months if not years before they're diagnosed. At that point, the cancer usually has spread.

Kentucky ranks highest for the number of lung cancer cases and deaths in the country, according to the most recent report by the American Lung Association. Indiana is not too far behind. People most affected are between 60 and 80 years old, although Dr. Lye said he has diagnosed some in their 20s and 30s.

The more encouraging news is more Americans are surviving the disease. The nation's five-year survival rate of 22.6% reflects a 13% improvement over the last five years.

Kentucky has one of the highest rates for screening and prevention. Still, less than 12% of those who qualify for screenings actually get them.

"Don't let the stigma of having been a smoker keep you from getting this test," Rumpf said. "There's no reason to think you deserve cancer. Nobody deserves cancer. Everybody deserves an opportunity to get healthy again."

Who is eligible for lung screenings?

Any current smoker, or someone who's quit within the last 15 years

Asymptomatic

Between 55 and 80 years old

A smoking history of 30 pack years

Learn more about lung screenings on the Norton Healthcare website.

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.