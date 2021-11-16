Kentucky has highest incidence rate of lung cancer in US, report says

The state also ranked below average for early diagnosis and the five-year survival rate in the American Lung Association's 2021 report.

While Kentucky's incidence rate has improved by 11% over the last five years, the state still landed in the bottom tier with a rate of 89 new cases per 100,000 people. The national average incidence rate is 58.

The report says Kentucky's survival rate - defined as the percentage of people alive five years after being diagnosed - is also low at 19%.

However, there is some good news in this year's report: Kentucky was 2nd in the nation for lung cancer screenings, with only Massachusetts ranking higher. Shannon Baker with the ALA said screenings, especially for those with a high risk of getting lung cancer, lead to early detection and better outcomes.

The organization recommends that anyone between the ages of 50 and 80 who smokes at least 20 packs a year and either currently smokes or has quit within the last 15 years should get screened for lung cancer.

Other statistics from this year's report include:

Percentage of cases caught at an early stage: 21% (Below Average)

Percentage of cases including surgery as first course of treatment: 20% (Average)

Percentage of cases not treated: 19% (Above Average)

While tobacco use remains the leading cause of lung cancer, the ALA said the disease isn't exclusive to smokers. Radon is the second leading factor, which is present in many homes, schools and businesses across Kentucky.

Here's how the report rates Kentucky for prevention:

Smoking rate: 24% (Bottom)

Percentage fo radon tests at/above EPA action level: 37% (Below Average)

In the most recent "State of the Air" report by the ALA, Jefferson County received an "F" rating for high ozone days, although the rate appears to be on the decline.

The ALA did not find any significant racial or ethnic disparities in this year's data.

You can view the full State of Lung Cancer report here.

