New voluntary medical detox center opens in Louisville

A specialized team of doctors and therapists will help monitor the health of people who are detoxing from substances like alcohol and opiates.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital is adding a new voluntary medical detox unit to help people struggling with drug addiction, according to a press release from UofL Health.

Mary & Elizabeth has provided detox services for several years, but the new unit, created in partnership with UofL Peace Hospital, will allow a specialized team of doctors and therapists to specifically monitor the health and vitals of patients in their care. The unit will specialize in helping people detox off substances like alcohol and opiates.

“We looked at the data…the numbers tell the story,” said Martha Mather, chief administration officer of Peace Hospital. A report released by the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy in Aug. shows that more than 1,300 people in Kentucky died from an overdose in 2019, a 5% increase from the previous year.

When a patient is ready to leave the hospital, they will be paired with a therapist or case manager to make sure they have a plan to continue their recovery. The plan may include access to community resources or finding placement at a long-term rehab facility. Both Mary & Elizabeth and Peace Hospital also provide long-acting injection (LAI) clinics, which provide monthly shots to help patients with opioid addictions or schizoaffective disorders.

“Addiction to opioids, alcohol, or any other substance is a concerning medical issue—not a moral failing—and these patients need ready access to knowledgeable, compassionate care,” said Jeff Graves, MD, chief medical officer at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital. “By increasing access to these services to the most vulnerable populations in the area, we are doing our part to help set them up for long-term success.”

The new unit will have 12 private bedrooms to start but has the capacity to care for up to 25 patients.

To learn more about the services provided at the detox unit at Mary & Elizabeth Hospital, along with the process to be admitted, visit the UofL Health website or call 502-451-3333.

