UofL Health to expand out to Bullitt County with new hospital

UofL Health to spend $60 million on expansion of current medical center in Bullitt County.

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — University of Louisville Health announced Wednesday morning they will expand the existing medical center in Bullitt County. The new structure will be called UofL Health – South Hospital.

UofL Health’s CEO Tom Miller said there will be 40 beds; 10 ICU beds and 30 surgical beds, with the ability to grow up to 80 beds.

Miller said this hospital will bring 100 jobs to the community with an expanded emergency department, an additional catherization lab, vascular services and more surgical space.

“This is going to serve an urgent need for the citizens of this community, and we all know that if people can stay as close to home as possible for their health care, it’s better for their families that don’t have to travel, and we know that the quality of care will be fantastic,” UofL interim President Lori Gonzalez said.

This expansion will cost more than $60 million.

“You know, more health care, more access and more quality jobs are all part of investments in a health community,” Bullitt County judge executive Jerry Summers said.

Summers said nearly 20,000 people in 2020 were sent to the emergency room, and 2,000 people were sent out of the county to other hospitals.

“The addition of the beds here in this community will allow our residents to stay here with their loved ones as they receive their medical treatment,” he said.

The address of the new hospital is 1903 W. Hebron Ln. Shepherdsville, KY 40165.

