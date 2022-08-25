Kentucky’s first heart hospital dedicated in Louisville

According to the CDC, heart disease remains Kentucky’s leading cause of death.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new hospital, focused on comprehensive and innovative heart care, has opened in Louisville.

Officials say the University of Louisville’s Heart Hospital at Jewish Hospital is the region’s first hospital focused on heart care.

Interim UofL President Lori Gonzalez said the hospital represents the “future of heart care.”

“We have dedicated the space, assembled the technology and most importantly, we have the academic expertise and commitment to make a difference in Kentucky’s biggest health threat,” Tom Miller, CEO of UofL Health, said in a press release.

The Heart Hospital builds on Jewish Hospital’s 40 years of medical heart firsts, UofL said, and pulls together all heart services into one main location to help heal, revive, protect and even replace hearts.

"This facility is designed to change that," UofL Provost, Gerry Bradley said.

The hospital has more than 100 beds dedicated to heart patients in its 15-story building in downtown Louisville.

More than 300 heart care professionals make up the hospital's staff, with preventative and follow up care extended to more than 30 locations around Kentuckiana.

“Convenient access is essential to impactful care,” Jeffrey Stidam, M.D., UofL Physicians – Cardiology Associates, said. “If advance care is needed, the Heart Hospital means patients get the very best care.”

For more information or to find a heart care location near you, visit UofL Health’s website or call 502-587-4000.

