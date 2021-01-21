Louisville officials recommend weekly COVID-19 testing for anyone who shops, eats in-person

Dr. Sarah Moyer is recommending people get tested weekly, saying their sites have the capacity to do double what they're doing now.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville is seeing a significant decrease in people getting tested for COVID-19.

"Just gives me a little bit of fear that we don't know all the cases that are in our community," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, chief health strategist.

Two months ago, Moyer said they were giving about double the amount of tests that they are now.

"Testing is a tool that helps us recognize coronavirus early, it helps us know if the symptoms you're having or not having is coronavirus so you can stay at home away from others," Moyer said.

Now, Moyer is recommending people get tested weekly, saying their sites have the capacity to do double what they're doing now.

If you feel like you've been taking all of the precautions, they do have a list. Anyone who does this is recommended for weekly testing:

Going into work;

Traveling;

Shopping in grocery or retail stores;

Eating at restaurants or bars;

Going to in-person church services;

Having children participating in sports;

Attending any gatherings where mask wearing, and social distancing are difficult;

Possibly exposed to someone who tested positive or

Having symptoms such as fatigue, headache, runny nose, cough or loss of taste and smell.

"School sports, school kid sports has been a huge risk factor so if your kids are playing sports, try and get them tested," Moyer said. "But if not, you should get tested in case you are catching it from them."

The vaccine is giving some people a false sense of security. At this point, Moyer said the city's vaccination appointments have been filling up quickly.

"We have a very small allocation and are slowly making it through the risk categories to get people vaccinated," Moyer said. "It's going to be a long time before the average person in Louisville qualifies to get a vaccine."

