UofL psychology specialists start low-cost ADHD evaluation service

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With support from the WHAS Crusade for Children, a group of University of Louisville psychologists are making ADHD evaluations more accessible for families in the area.

While the disorder is common, it can take months to get an appointment and evaluations can be costly.

ADHD specialist Dr. Paul Rosen, an associate professor in the UofL Department of Psychological and Brain Sciences, launched the UofL ADHD Evaluation Service to provide children ages 6-17 with evaluations in just a few weeks.

Evaluations are available to any family, with fees for most families ranging from $10 to $100.

"Traditional evaluations can take much longer and be cost prohibitive for some parents if they are uninsured or have high-deductible policies," Rosen said. "If a child needs help, parents can contact us and within two to three weeks have a report in hand to take to their doctor or school and get the intervention process started."

Rosen said the evaluations can be conducted entirely online. A family completes a questionnaire and then participates in a single two-hour virtual or in-person visit with psychologists. A customized report is provided to the family with recommendations tailored to the child's needs.

"We provide detailed recommendations for school accommodations," Rosen said. "The parents can take this report to the school to get services for their child. School accommodations can be very effective at helping kids with ADHD succeed."

The group will also begin a tailored treatment program for children with ADHD offering frustration and emotion management training, organization skills training, counseling and therapy for children and a parenting support group.

