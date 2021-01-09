University of Louisville brings back accelerated nursing program amid shortage

The 15-month program, offered in Louisville and the School of Nursing's extension in Owensboro, will have 30 openings.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The surge in COVID-19 cases across the country has caused a shortage on an already strained workforce. Now, the University of Louisville is hoping to quickly get nurses prepared to help both the patients and hospitals in need.

UofL's School of Nursing is relaunching its accelerated second-degree Bachelor of Science in Nursing program, accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

"We want to help infuse these nurses into the work force,” said Dr. Mary DeLetter with UofL School of Nursing.

The 15-month program, offered in Louisville and the School of Nursing's extension in Owensboro, will have 30 openings. To join, candidates must have a bachelor's degree, but it can be in a different field of study.

"We know from many years of data, scientific data, that hospitals have better outcomes when the majority of their nurses are prepared at the baccalaureate level or the bachelor's degree level," DeLetter said.

Current UofL nursing students said they believe the program will benefit the nursing workforce in the long run.

"I have also been in all of the Norton facilities, UofL facilities, and we really need those nurses," said Antonio A., a student set to graduate with 129 classmates in May.

Applications for the accelerated BSN program close Nov. 15, and classes will start May 2022.

