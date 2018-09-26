LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Remember how Louisville was ranked as the second worst city for allergy sufferers in the spring? Well, it may be time to break out the Kleenex because fall isn’t looking much better.

The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America released their Fall Allergy Capitals ranking for 2018 and Louisville once again earned the number two spot. The report, released on Tuesday, identifies the most challenging places to live with fall allergies among the 100 largest metropolitan areas in the United States.

Here are the top 5:

1. McAllen, TX

2. Louisville, KY

3. Jackson, MS

4. San Antonio, TX

5. Dayton, OH

According to the AAFA, the report looks at three factors when creating the list. These factors are pollen and mold counts, allergy medication usage, and availability of board-certified allergists. The fall edition of the report focuses on weeds such as ragweed and pigweed, which are the most common causes of seasonal allergies.

In the report, Louisville scored “Worse Than Average” scores in pollen and medicine utilization per patient and an “Average” score for number of allergists. Seventeen cities received “Worse Than Average” overall scores in this year’s rankings. Louisville ranked fourth in the Fall rankings of 2016.

You can read the full report here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV