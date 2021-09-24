Labor shortage continues to impact pharmacies, prescriptions

The shortage is hitting retail chains like CVS or Walgreens the most as they are forced to adjust hours based on staff availability.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As labor shortages continue to impact pharmacies, customers are starting to feel the brunt of it.

"Within the pharmacy industry there is a challenge for maintain pharmacy technician staffing," said Robert Fink with UofL Hospital's pharmacy.

Fink said the shortage is hitting retail chains like CVS or Walgreens the most as they are forced to adjust hours based on staff availability or have dedicated hours for COVID-19 testing or COVID and flu vaccinations.

If someone is trying to get a prescription but their local pharmacy is closed, officials suggest contacted a health care provider. Depending on the type of medication, patients can up dosage from 30 days to 90 days. People are also encouraged to call ahead to see if their pharmacy has put in place adjusted hours.

UofL Health's pharmacies are currently expanding their outpatient services to allow patients to get their medicine either curbside or pick-up during extended hours.

To combat the worker shortage, Jefferson Community Technical College is recruiting more pharmacy technician students to meet local needs either through customized training or an entry level certification program.

