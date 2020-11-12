Louisville hospitals detail COVID-19 vaccine plans ahead of FDA approval

Norton is scheduled to get roughly 2,000 doses, the most in the city.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville hospitals are discussing their plans for the Pfizer vaccine once approved by the FDA.

Both Norton Healthcare and UofL Health expect to get doses of the vaccine sometime in the next week. Norton is scheduled to get roughly 2,000 doses — the most in the city — while UofL is slated for under 1,000 doses.

"My understanding is there is 6.5 million doses released first go around, and that will be spread across the country and we'll be able to continue our roll out based on exposure risk," said Dr. Joseph Flynn with Norton Healthcare.

Officials with both hospitals said they are as ready as possible, saying they have been waiting for something to help curb the spread of the virus since the pandemic first started. The first shipment will help frontline workers, ensuring they can continue treating patients.

The vaccine is very particular and must be stored at -80 degrees Celsius, or -112 degrees Fahrenheit. Doctors also discussed a booster shot that needs to be administered roughly a month after the original vaccine is given.

Both Norton and UofL have been making sure they have the proper equipment for storage and the right procedures in place to ensure every patient gets the booster.

The hospitals have already made a list of staff and support staff, as well as patients, who are eligible for the vaccine. Once more vaccines are approved and manufactured, more people will be able to get it.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.