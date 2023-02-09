Louisville hospital celebrates 200th CardioMEMS procedure

Officials say UofL Health - Heart Hospital started the CardioMEMS program in April 2018 and it has been the "fastest growing program of its kind in the region."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health – Heart Hospital is celebrating another milestone, completing the 200th CardioMEMS HF System implantation procedure.

According to a media release, the device is a "revolutionary wireless monitoring sensor" that reduces hospital admissions a great deal when used by physicians to manage heart failure.

“Adding CardioMEMs to the traditional methods of preventing heart failure admissions, such as monitoring daily weights and fluid intake, have has shown great success," Chandhiran Rangaswamy, M.D., cardiovascular medicine at UofL Health, said. "With CardioMEMS we have the technology to monitor patients so intensively that we can identify the onset of heart failure before symptoms even begin.”

Officials say the Louisville hospital started the CardioMEMS program in April 2018 and it has been the "fastest growing program of its kind in the region."

The program is the largest of its kind in northern Kentucky and southern Indiana.

“Being able to provide folks with a heightened awareness of the factors affecting their health not only gives the patient a sense of control, but allows their doctor intervene earlier if something seems off," Jamie Pind, RN and CardioMEMS territory manager, said.

The media release states that the new system allows patients to transmit daily sensor readings from their homes to their health care providers. This reduces the likelihood of hospitalization.

"Patients who have heart failure are used to feeling a certain way and don’t realize they could feel better," Pind said. "This sensor allows providers to make improvements to better treat heart failure and even slow the progression.”

