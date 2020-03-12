Louisville health department giving out radon testing kits

Radon is a colorless, odorless gas that can lead to lung cancer with extended exposure.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Health Department is offering free radon testing kits to the public.

The health department said it has more than 400 kits to give out. The kits come with an instruction sheet and postage to send the samples back to the lab, which is free.

If you need a kit and are a current Jefferson County resident, you can request a kit online through the Metro Government website.

According to the Department of Public Health, radon is an odorless, colorless and tasteless chemical gas. Experts say if someone is exposed to it for a long time, it can lead to lung cancer.

People who live in Kentucky are at a high risk of radon exposure. Leaders said about 40% of homes in the state are estimated to have unsafe levels.

Here are some tips on how to prevent radon in your home:

Do not smoke in your home

Increase airflow in your home by opening windows and using fans and vents to circulate air

Seal cracks in floors and walls with plaster, caulk or other sealing materials

If you do have radon in your home, seek a qualified contractor to help remove it. Depending on where you live, the cost of radon reduction could be anywhere between $1,200 and $2,500.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.