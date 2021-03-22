A day in the life of a COVID-19 vaccine center volunteer

Volunteers seeing thousands of patients a day have the system moving like a well oiled machine.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As vaccination continues at the LouVax center, volunteers responsible for distributing COVID-19 shots work tirelessly to make sure the process is smooth.

One of those volunteers, Christine McDade, let our crew follow her around for a small glimpse of her day.

McDade was a nurse who took some time off to travel to places like Antarctica. Then, the pandemic hit.

"I had a wonderful opportunity to travel," McDade said. "COVID changes that."

When vaccines finally became available, McDade decided to join the group of volunteers at Broadbent Arena, distributing thousands of shots a day to people from all over the region.

"I figured I'd do this, volunteering, before I got back into the employment game," McDade said.

McDade said she's fortunate to not have any close family members suffer from the virus, but her family has felt the impact of the pandemic.

"I have parents in their late 80s," she said. "They have been at home, and not able to have much contact. It's been very difficult."

This week, she'll roll up her sleeve and get the second dose of the vaccine herself, something she said will not only give her a sense of relief, but bring her closer to seeing family again.

After seeing her family, McDade said she is letting go of those travel dreams.

"A trip is planned for Antartica," McDade said. "Next one after that is the North Pole."

Officials said a total of 6,820 volunteers have helped administer more than 66,000 vaccines to Louisvillians since the site at Broadbent Arena opened in early January.

