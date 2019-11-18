LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As issued with vaping continue to rise nationwide, Louisville baseball Coach Dan McDonnell is speaking out against the problem.

The non-profit organization, Operation Parent, enlisted Coach McDonnell to reach parents and kids.

"Vaping seems to be the new cigarette for this generation," said in a release. "I think it's a huge issue and I think that we as adults are finally educating ourselves and starting to put our foot down to make sure this generation understands the danger in it. As parents, it's our duty to be coached up about how we need to talk to our kids about it."

McDonnell is the father of two children.

The group says vaping rates among middle and high school students have doubled locally.

RELATED: Joe Biden says he's not ready to legalize marijuana over 'gateway drug' concerns

RELATED: Indiana reports 4th lung injury death linked to vaping

RELATED: Apple bans vaping-related apps amid outbreak of vaping illnesses and deaths

RELATED: Sheriff: Student hospitalized after ‘vaping overdose’

Officials say the videos are part of their 21st Century Prevention Project, designed to reach 4th, 6th and 9th graders by providing information to prevent addiction, anxiety and suicide.

Others featured in the video series include actress Jennifer Lawrence’s mother Karen, Heather French Henry, Chef Edward Lee and singer Demi Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza.

McDonnell is featured in the fifth video of the series.

To learn more about this program and to watch the videos, visit https://www.operationparent.org/prevention.