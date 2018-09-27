LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) - Five new cases of the West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Metro Louisville.

The Metro Health Department officials said with all of the rain we've had in the past few days means the mosquitoes are only going to get worse.

Matthew Vanderpool, with the health department, has been working to rid the city of the dangerous insects.

Vanderpool said, "if I have mosquitoes over here that bite people but don't carry disease and lots of mosquitoes over here that carry disease and are biting people, this is the direction our program have to go to ensure that people aren't getting sick."

Of the five cases confirmed, four people have been infected with a more serious form of the virus which causes inflammation of the brain and brain tissue.

The health department is now warning people that every neighborhood could be affected.

"Several of our mosquito samples have tested positive for West Nile and those are samples throughout metro Louisville," the health department’s Connie Mendel said.

Five people infected is a high number.

In 2017, in Louisville, there was only one confirmed case and the year before that there was two.

In 2012 WHAS11 followed a victim's journey to recovery after being diagnosed with the disease, Debra Vaughn spent four months in the hospital. When she got out she couldn't walk and could barely lift her hands.

Debra survived and she considers herself lucky.

Now our health department is hoping you're paying attention.

Mendel said, "We want everyone to protect themselves from mosquito bites."

The health department advises there are easy things you can do to better protect yourself and your home.

First, eliminate any standing water like fountains or kiddie pools.

Also, wear insect repellant or long sleeves and pants when you're outside between dusk and dawn.

