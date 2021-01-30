Mental toughness expert says criticism can help us build confidence

Eric Rittmeyer is a former U.S. Marine. He says we should keep our emotions under control when someone criticizes us.

We’ve all gotten it at one time or another, whether we asked for it or not – criticism.

Sometimes it’s helpful, spurring us on to improve ourselves, but when it's not constructive, it can make you feel like you're not good enough.

Getting criticized is never easy and some people take criticism better than others.

Eric Rittmeyer is former U.S. Marine and mental toughness expert who says we shouldn’t automatically discount criticism.

He says as humans, we are hard-wired to feel first and think later.

But sometimes people may be telling us things we probably need to hear.

"When somebody criticizes us, we automatically process that emotionally. Not all criticism is bad. Sometimes we have to really analyze it, internalize it,” said Rittmeyer. “I'm not saying you should take to heart everything, everyone says about you, but we do have to separate the logic from the emotion."

Rittmeyer says we should care if someone criticizes us, but we also have to take what they say with a grain of salt and keep our emotions under control.



In his opinion, the best way to do that is being realistic with yourself - Don't be too confident, but don't be overly critical either.

"It's all about objective reality. We don't like to have people say things to us that we take to heart,” said Rittmeyer. "So a lot of times when people say things that really strike a nerve within us, we default to these defense mechanisms. We want to blame it on them or say it's this or it's that or whatever."

He says If people are saying something that makes us upset, it's because we know internally that they could be right.