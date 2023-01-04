If you're over the age of 40, here's why you should get your cholesterol checked.

If you have never considered getting your cholesterol checked, doctors say knowing your numbers may be important for your health.

NEW YORK — It is recommended that people over the age of 40 get a lipid panel early and ask to have it added to their annual blood work if their doctor doesn’t already order it.

Cholesterol is a super important substance in our body and is needed to make cell walls, create hormones and protect cells, but it can also cause harm.

In addition to total cholesterol, a lipid panel will measure both HDL, also known as good cholesterol, and LDL, known as bad cholesterol levels.

It also measures triglycerides, or fatty acids in the blood that the body uses for energy.

The levels are directly affected by diet and exercise and high levels can increase your risk for plaque build-up, fatty liver disease, heart attack and stroke.

Those at risk for high cholesterol are those with high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes, premature heart disease, vascular disease and those with family histories.

Doctors said it is not only important to know your numbers, but also talking to your provider so you understand them.

Getting a lipid panel is not hard, just ask your doctor the next time you’re in.

