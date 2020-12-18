Life in the ICU: How COVID-19 has changed us

Nurses are utilizing employee assistance programs and calling on the hospital's chaplain more than ever.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The job of an Intensive Care Unit nurse has always been a serious business, taking care of not only the sickest patients, but also their families.

COVID-19 has only intensified the job and the emotions that come well after the end of their shifts.

Autumn Chapman is no stranger to the ICU at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She manages close to 100 nurses who've spent countless hours caring for patients on her floor. As a comprehensive stroke center, the ICU treats a lot of stroke-related and respiratory patients, those with neurological issues or people suffering from life-threatening injures.

"When they come to the ICU, they're very critical," Chapman said. "Before, we were able to separate ourselves to get through that, but the family was there."

This time last year, families were allowed, even encouraged in the ICU, at all hours of the day. They sat beside their loved ones and interacted with both nurses and doctors.

That all changed when COVID-19 hit in March.

"You're in a room, in a mask, with eye shields on, in a gown. The patient, all they see is your eyes. They see nothing else and they have no family with them," Chapman said. "So, our nursing staff becomes their family and they get to know them on a very personal and deep level. And then, something happens and they pass."

It takes a toll on everyone working in the ICU.

"You try to keep a distance and not take it so personal, but it ends up becoming very personal," she said. "As a nurse, I have children and I have a husband. I can see my family laying in that bed."

Nurses are utilizing employee assistance programs (EAPs) and calling on the hospital's chaplain more than ever.

"This is very real," Chapman said, remembering some of her toughest days. "Staff just struggle."

"We had a patient that coded. Him and his wife hadn't been married very long, and his wife wasn't able to come visit. We had called her to say he wasn't doing very well, but she didn't make it to the hospital in time. So, trying to comfort her...and...and try not to see my husband laying there was really difficult for me," Chapman said.

A year ago, this group of nurses was a team. Today, Chapman says they've become family, leaning on each other when times get tough.

It's her 17th year as a nurse with Norton Healthcare and there's no question, this one has been the hardest.

"I hope 2021 is a new start, a fresh start for everybody," she said.

Chapman wants to thank everyone who's stopped her in the halls or written notes of encouragement.

"It really means a lot and helps us keep going, knowing that people understand what we're doing," she said. "The support they're giving us is tremendous."

Contact reporter Brooke Hasch at bhasch@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter (@WHAS11Hasch) and Facebook.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.