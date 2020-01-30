LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dr. Kelly McMasters is one of Louisville's top surgeons in his field, specializing in oncology. He's performed close to ten thousand surgeries in his career, cutting out the cancer known to cut life short.

"It's very rewarding, taking care of cancer patients as a surgeon," Dr. McMasters, UofL's Department of Surgery chair said.

The tables turned in 2011 when Dr. McMasters became the caregiver instead of the doctor.

"Owen was a normal, happy kid. He was brilliant, always the smartest kid in his class. He was funny," Dr. McMasters said.

His son, Owen McMasters was 11 went he went to the hospital with a sore throat. They thought it was Strep.

"Turned out he had leukemia instead," Dr. McMasters said.

The chemo began immediately.

"Leukemia is a cowardly blood cancer surgeons can't cut out. So, it especially offended me, that this cancer I can't get my hands on, that, that's what we were dealing with," Dr. McMasters said.

McMasters wasn't used to being on the other side of the conversation. He says it was a humbling experience.

"I'm a cancer surgeon. I'm a cancer doctor. You'd think I'd know something about what these kids go through," he said.

Owen endured more than 4 and a half years of treatment, going on the offense both in and outside of the hospital. He made his story public on network news in 2012 when pharmaceutical companies announced a drug shortage of Methotrexate, a medication essential to Owen's survival. McMasters told reporters one vial of it cost less than $2 to make.

"Owen was as sick as he could be during these things," McMasters said. "But he never complained. He was amazing."

"There's no excuse that this drug should not be available in the United States," he told CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta back in 2012.

"I have friends in Ecuador, India, and Argentina who are calling me up and offering to get the drug for me because it's available in Third World countries," he told a Fox and Friends news anchor.

It was Owen's only wish at the time - to end these shortages and find better, less toxic treatments for kids with cancer. His wish was heard loud and clear.

"The day after the Fox News interview, there were no more shortages of Methotrexate," Dr. McMasters said.

Years into his treatment, Owen's doctors were experimenting with a breakthrough in cancer research called immunotherapy.

"Everyday in a lab, in a test tube, Owen's own immune system was killing his cancer," Dr. McMasters said.

Despite these advances, FDA approval of the treatment wouldn't come in time for the McMasters family.

Owen was 16 years old when he died. February 15 will mark four years since his death.

"The cure for Owen's cancer was right at our fingertips. It was at our doorstep, if we'd just done a little more work to get it over the finish line," Dr. McMasters said.

It's a race against time he continues to challenge, advocating for more funding and advancements in immunotherapy.

"Owen would want us to do that," he said. "This is the research that needs to be done now."

Today, a group of scientists and physicians in Louisville are dedicated to advancing immunotherapy for all cancer patients. Survival rates for some of these cancers have skyrocketed from 5% to 70% in the last few years.

The research is supported by the Owen's Wish Fund at the Brown Cancer Center. Clinical trials there are saving lives, and Dr. McMasters believes that this is how Owen's legacy will live on.

"I think he has and I think he can do a lot better. Owen, if you're listening. You can do more," McMasters said.

