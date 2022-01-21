Be the Match hosting cheek swabbing drive to save 2-year-old's life

To save her life, doctors say Leah Faith will need a bone marrow transplant. There's only one problem: She doesn't have a match on the national registry.

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Two-year-old Leah Faith is currently in a fight for her life.

Doctors at Norton Children's Hospital said Leah has a high-risk form of leukemia and will need a bone marrow transplant to save her life.

There's only one major problem. Leah doesn't have any matching donors on the Be the Match registry.

"This is likely because she is of Puerto Rican descent," Erica Sevilla, public relations manager for Be the Match, said. "Hispanic patients only find a match 48% of the time, compared to 78% of the time for white patients."

Sevilla said a donor can't be found in Leah's family as children receive half of their genetics from each parent and only 30% of patients find a match in their family, usually from their siblings.

Leah doesn't have any siblings, Sevilla said.

Now Leah's family is hosting a cheek swabbing drive at their church in Shelbyville on Jan. 22 to get more people on the registry--and hopefully to find Leah a match.

The drive will happen at Christ Community Church at 198 Frankfort Road in Shelbyville and will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To join the Be the Match registry, individuals must be 18-40 years old.

Sevilla said individuals could also text SAVELEAH to 61474 or register online and a cheek swab kit will be mailed to their home.

