Kentuckians can review health coverage plans on exchange

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says consumers can start logging in to Kentucky’s state-run health insurance exchange to review plans that best suit their needs for 2022.

Starting Friday, Oct. 15, Kentuckians can compare state-managed health insurance plans on the web portal, known as Kynect, ahead of the enrollment period that begins Nov. 1.

The governor relaunched the portal last year. It will allow Kentuckians to apply for health insurance coverage and complete their enrollment on one platform.

“Quality health care is a basic human right – and never has that need been more evident than during the COVID-19 global health pandemic,” Beshear said.

New in January 2022, vision plans will be available to Kentuckians through Kynect.

To learn more about Kynect, visit kynect.ky.gov.

