Kroger to provide COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky

Kroger said it plans to vaccinate any person in Phase 1 (A, B or C) of Kentucky's vaccine distribution plan.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday a partnership with Kroger that will provide the COVID-19 vaccine throughout Kentucky starting February 1.

Kroger will announce the location and scheduling details for its first mass drive thru clinics Jan. 28, planning to vaccinate any person in Phase 1 (A, B or C) of Kentucky's vaccine distribution plan. Once more vaccines are available, Kroger said more sites and appointments will be made available across the state.

"As one of the most-accessible health care partners in the U.S., Kroger is prepared and ready to play an active role in helping distribute the vaccine in collaboration with the state of Kentucky," said Ann Reed, president of Kroger's Louisville division.

Kroger has 101 pharmacies and 43 Little Clinic locations across Kentucky. Anyone interested in signing up for a COVID-19 vaccine can visit kycovid19.ky.gov. Kroger will also provide more information on its efforts on its website.

The partnership is part of a nationwide effort to provide the vaccine at Kroger locations. Previously, Kroger became the first retailer to offer rapid antibody tests to customers at Kroger pharmacies and The Little Clinics. Information on testing can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.