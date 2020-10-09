Kroger expanding flu shot program to help combat coronavirus concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kroger is expanding its flu shot program during the pandemic to combat COVID-19 concerns.
The program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community flu shot centers. All flu shot appointments can be booked online. Pre-visit paperwork can be completed online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay.
There are currently two testing centers available in Kentucky at these locations:
500 Nunn Dr.
Highland Heights, Kentucky
Date: Saturday, Sept. 19
Time: 10am - 4pm
937 Phillips Ln.
Louisville, KY
Date: Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: 9am - 3pm
Testing is available in Indiana at these locations:
1200 W. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: 9am - 3pm
4000 Parnell Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26
Time: 10am - 4pm
Additional locations can be viewed on the Kroger Health website.
“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Greg Fox, R.Ph. and leader of health & wellness for Kroger Central Division, in a press release.
“At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we assisted thousands of people in getting tests in a short amount of time. By using that model to offer flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated."
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and University of Louisville Health Doctor John Klein said in a recent press conference everyone should consider flu shots, especially the elderly. As the weather gets colder, people are more likely to spend time indoors, potentially causing a greater risk of infection of both the flu and COVID-19.
Dr. Klein encouraged people to wear their mask and get their flu shot sooner rather than later.
Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.
Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.