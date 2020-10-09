Kroger expanding flu shot program to help combat coronavirus concerns

The program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community flu shot centers.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kroger is expanding its flu shot program during the pandemic to combat COVID-19 concerns.

The program includes touchless in-store appointments and drive-thru vaccinations at community flu shot centers. All flu shot appointments can be booked online. Pre-visit paperwork can be completed online to reduce contact and promote physical distancing, and many insurance companies cover the flu shot with no co-pay.

There are currently two testing centers available in Kentucky at these locations:

500 Nunn Dr.

Highland Heights, Kentucky

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19

Time: 10am - 4pm

937 Phillips Ln.

Louisville, KY

Date: Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 9am - 3pm

Testing is available in Indiana at these locations:

1200 W. Washington St.

Indianapolis, IN 46222

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 9am - 3pm

4000 Parnell Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Date: Saturday, Sept. 19 and Saturday, Sept. 26

Time: 10am - 4pm

Additional locations can be viewed on the Kroger Health website.

“With so many health facilities already overburdened due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is more important than ever for all Americans to get a flu shot,” said Greg Fox, R.Ph. and leader of health & wellness for Kroger Central Division, in a press release.

“At our COVID-19 drive-thru test sites, we assisted thousands of people in getting tests in a short amount of time. By using that model to offer flu shots, we hope to provide more customers with a safe, convenient option to get vaccinated."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and University of Louisville Health Doctor John Klein said in a recent press conference everyone should consider flu shots, especially the elderly. As the weather gets colder, people are more likely to spend time indoors, potentially causing a greater risk of infection of both the flu and COVID-19.

Dr. Klein encouraged people to wear their mask and get their flu shot sooner rather than later.

